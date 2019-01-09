Rajasthan govt to scrap MoUs signed in 2015 which didn’t materialise

The Congress government in Rajasthan is all set to scrap those MoUs which did not materliase in investment and were signed by the previous BJP government with various companies during the Resurgent Rajasthan investors summit in 2015.

Speaking to The Indian Express, industries minister Parsadi Lal said that most of the investments promised by the companies didn’t materialise into investment.

“The previous government should have had scrapped the MoUs by taking suo moto cognizance but they didn’t. There were around 470 MoUs which were signed as part of the summit but actual investment materliased for only around 120 of them. We will scrap all the other MOUs which haven’t resulted in investments,” said Lal.

However, according to data available with the state industries department, as of December 2018, 204 MoUs have already been dropped by the previous BJP government. The collective investment amount of these MoUs is Rs 1,10,362 crore.