Rajasthan govt to hand over probe into SHO’s suicide to CBI

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against unknown persons with the state CID-CB investigating the case. (File Photo) A case of abetment of suicide was registered against unknown persons with the state CID-CB investigating the case. (File Photo)

The Rajasthan government has decided to transfer the investigation into the death of police inspector Vishnu Dutt Bishnoi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said officials on Thursday.

Bishnoi, posted as the station house officer at Rajgarh police station in Churu district had allegedly hanged himself on May 23, citing stress in a note.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against unknown persons with the state CID-CB investigating the case.

The decision to transfer the probe to the CBI was taken after a delegation of Bishnoi community representatives met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently.

Following the meeting, Gehlot gave his in-principle approval to transfer the investigationto an independent agency. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Rajeeva Swaroop said the state is writing to the Centre on this.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.