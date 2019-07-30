Rajasthan govt tables bills against mob lynching and honour killing

The Rajasthan government Tuesday tabled Bills in the state Assembly to make lynching and honour killing cognisable, non–bailable and non-compoundable offences with life imprisonment and fine up to Rs 5 lakh. The bill to curb honour killing also has a provision of death penalty for the accused.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the two bills to check rising incidents of honour killing and mob lynching in the state, weeks after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government is “serious” in its efforts to curb them.

Citing “many” such lynchings “resulting in loss of livelihood, injuries and death of persons at the hands of mobs”, the bill hopes to “nip the evil in the bud.” Rajasthan had witnessed a spurt in lynchings in 2017, beginning with dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in April 2017.

The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill defines lynching as “any act or series of acts of violence or aiding, abetting or attempting an act of violence, whether spontaneous or planned, by a mob on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, language, dietary practices, sexual orientation, political affiliation, ethnicity.”

The Bill states that no police officer below the rank of Inspector of Police shall investigate any offence committed under the Act, once passed, and Director General of Police shall appoint a State Coordinator – to prevent lynching – not below the rank of Inspector General of Police. Moreover, every District Superintendent of Police shall be the District Coordinator.

In case of “hurt” from such an assault, the convict may be punished with imprisonment up to seven years and fine up to Rs 1 lakh; in case of a “grievous hurt”, the convict may be punished with imprisonment up to ten years and fine between Rs 25,000 – Rs 3 lakh.

However, if the act leads to the death of the victim, it shall be punished with imprisonment for life and with fine between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

The Act also aims to make the conspirators for lynching accountable, by specifying punishment for “conspiracy or abetment or aides or attempts to lynch,” “for dissemination of offensive material” and “for enforcing a hostile environment.”

Victims of such instances will be entitled to free aid and medical treatment at any and all government hospitals, whether public or private, run by central or state government, local bodies or any other person, and they “shall immediately inform the police of such incident.”

The victims will be compensated as per the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme. Moreover, if the offence has led to displacement of the victims from their residence, then the state government shall arrange for the accommodation of the victims and “take all necessary steps to rehabilitate such victims,” which includes establishment of relief camps.

Similarly, the Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Act hopes to check honour killings. The government noted that “there has been a spurt in illegal intimidation by self-appointed bodies for bringing pressure against Sagotra marriages and inter-caste, inter-community and inter-religious marriages between two consenting adults in the name of vindicating the honour of family, caste or community.”

“In a number of cases, such bodies have resorted to incitement of violence and such newly married couple or persons desirous of getting married have been subjected to intimidation and violence which has also resulted into their being hounded out of their homes and sometimes even murdered,” it said, noting that although violence is an offence under the Indian Penal Code, “it is necessary to prevent assemblies which take place to condemn such alliances as also to punish such acts of violence and criminal intimidation severely.”