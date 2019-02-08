Rajasthan govt starts distributing certificates: ‘Lucky for back-to-back polls or no one would talk farm waivers’

A wry smile spreads across the face of 73-year-old Lalaram Saini, as he gazes at government officials making last-minute arrangements in front of a makeshift stage at Sirsi, a village on the outskirts of Jaipur.

“We were lucky as there were two back-to-back elections, otherwise nobody would have been talking about farm loan waivers. It would have been even better if there was a third election after Lok Sabha polls. These are matlabi people, you see,” said Saini, whose Rs 33,000 taken in 2017 was waived off as part of the waiver announced by former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

In a little while, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will distribute certificates of the farm loan waiver promised by the Congress before the Assembly elections last year and Saini is among a motley group of farmers who have come early to witness the event.

Saini said it is a ploy by political parties to lure people for voting for them in the hope of a loan waiver. However, he admits that it will benefit him after the loan of Rs 50,000 he availed last year to grow bajra is waived off.

“Isse kya hi hoga, ye to uth k muh me jeera jaisa hai (What will happen with this. It’s too little),” said another farmer Lalaram Choudhary, who has come from Siwar village near Jaipur.

The Rajasthan government started holding camps in every district to distribute waiver certificates from Thursday, a day before the opposition BJP is scheduled to court arrest over “non-fulfilment” of the Congress’s poll promises.

Shortly after the Congress formed the government, it had announced a complete waiver for short term loans availed by farmers from cooperative banks, along with a waiver on loans up to Rs 2 lakh availed from other banks. The cut-off date to avail the waiver is November 30, 2018.

“We are solely dependent on rainfall to grow crops such as bajra. There are no irrigation facilities and we have to purchase drinking water every third day at Rs 500 from water tankers. How can they expect us to vote for them by only waiving off farm loans?” said Chitarram Choudhary, who hopes to find his name among the beneficiaries.

As several dignitaries along with state Agriculture Minister Lalchand Katariya and Deputy CM Pilot arrive at the venue, Sitaram Choudhary and his fellow men from Mahela village of Jaipur are explaining other farmers how they have been victim of a “scam” involving the loan waiver.

“In the farm loan waiver announced by the previous BJP government, the names of 55 people were fraudulently inserted by cooperative society management as beneficiaries whose loans were waived off. For three days we are trying to meet ministers to give our memorandum,” claimed Choudhary.

Many people in districts such as Dungarpur, Alwar, Bharatpur and Jaipur have claimed that they received waivers despite never availing any loans and have accused cooperative societies of irregularities. The cooperative department is currently investigating several such societies.

“Around 24.4 lakh farmers in the state, who had outstanding loans in cooperative banks till November 30, 2018, are getting a complete waiver. This is the first time that only the genuine debtor will get the waiver after Aadhaar verification to ensure that there is no irregularity in the process. There is no limit for the loan waiver for cooperative banks,” said Neeraj K Pawan, registrar, Cooperative Department.

Gogaram Sharma (78), who owns 6-bigha land and will receive a waiver of Rs 21,000, said, “This is not a permanent solution. Had the government arranged for water needed for irrigation, it would have been better.”

Pilot said the government is committed to the development of farmers. “The state government is ready to accept a burden of Rs 18,500 crore because I believe that in our country there is nobody as precious as the farmer.”