Rajasthan: Govt staffers end strike, ‘won’t support BJP in polls’

More than one lakh Rajasthan government employees, on strike for the past fortnight, ended their protests on Saturday, hours after the schedule for the state assembly elections was announced and the model code of conduct came into force. Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7.

Most of the demands of the government employees who went to strike were centred around the implementation of the 7th pay commission, the recruitment of staff, retirement benefits for former employees, and an increased pay grade.

As per the code of conduct, in the run-up to polls, the government can’t announce any new initiatives, grants or financial decisions. “The government purposefully delayed the talks with us to waste time so that the model code of conduct comes into force. We have decided that state government employees won’t support BJP in the state polls,” said Rameshchand Sharma, state general secretary, Rajasthan State Ministerial Employees’ Union.

