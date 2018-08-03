Rajasthan govt spreading misinformation: Rajput outfits

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajput outfits in Rajasthan have accused the BJP government of spreading false information about withdrawal of police cases against several members of the community. Members of the outfits allege that this is being done by the government in order to affect protests planned by the Rajput community during the 40-day Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra announced by CM Vasundhara Raje, starting on August 4.

“Rajasthan government is trying to mislead the Rajput community by spreading false information about withdrawal of cases. It is because they feel the misinformation would be able to stop protests that the community is planning during the yatra,” Shree Rajput Sabha president Giriraj Singh Lotwara said.

After the death of gangster Anandpal Singh in a police encounter in June last year, the government had to face the ire of the Rajput community, culminating in a massive rally at Singh’s native village Sanvrad on July 12 last year. The Rajasthan government had lodged 24 cases, most of them against Rajput community members, after violence following the rally.

“Every time there’s an important event, the government fears backlash and protests by the Rajput community. They end up using the same tactics of spreading false information,” said Durg Singh Khinvsar, state spokesperson of the Sarv-Rajput Samaj Sangharsh Samiti. “Prior to Amit Shah’s visit to Jaipur last year, the government… assured that the cases will be withdrawn. But till now that hasn’t happened.”

