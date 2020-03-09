Rajasthan govt sets up economic advisory panel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo/File)

The Rajasthan government has constituted an advisory council to advise Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and tackle economic issues faced by the state, especially fiscal management, improving production, finding avenues for creation of jobs, and effectively implementing basic services, officials said Sunday.

The Chief Minister’s Economic Transformation Advisory Council (CMETAC), constituted on Saturday, will be headed by Gehlot. Former IAS officer and economist Arvind Mayaram will be its vice president while Dr Govind Sharma, also a former IAS officer, will be its Advisory Member. The state’s chief secretary, additional chief secretary (finance) and the principal secretary to the CM will be ex-officio members of the council.

Members include Ashok Gulati, agriculture economist and Padma Shri recipient; Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited; Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal and actor Nandita Das.

Officials said that the council will meet at least once in six months. It will constitute a working group — with members from within the Council and without — and these subject experts will be nominated by the CM for two years. The tenure of the Council is till March 2022, with a provision to extend it if needed.

