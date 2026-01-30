56% of Rajasthan government school rooms found unsafe or in ruins: What the state’s massive audit reveals

According to the audit, of the 65,308 government schools, as many as 3,768 are entirely dilapidated and declared unsafe for use. (Source: File/ Representational)

Over 56 percent of all rooms in Rajasthan government schools are either dilapidated and unusable or require major repair work, the state government has said.

In response to a question asked by Kota South BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, the Education Department stated that a technical audit of all government schools was conducted through the respective district collectors.

According to the audit, of the 65,308 government schools, as many as 3,768 are entirely dilapidated and declared unsafe for use. These 65,308 schools together have 5,40,126 rooms, of which 2,36,441 are safe. As many as 83,783 rooms are entirely dilapidated and unsafe for use, while the remaining 2,19,902 require major repair work.