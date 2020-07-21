Rajasthan govt revokes ‘general consent’ for CBI probe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File)

The Ashok Gehlot government has revoked the general consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, which is required for CBI investigation in the state. The agency will now have to seek prior permission on case to case basis in Rajasthan.

The development comes in the backdrop of political turmoil in the state.

“…prior consent of Government of Rajasthan shall be required to be taken on a case to case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under Section 3 of the DSPE Act, 1946 by the Delhi Special Police Establishment,” reads the notification dated July 19 and issued by the order of Governor.

Congress leaders here have been claiming that the CBI may start investigations in the state to pressure the party.

