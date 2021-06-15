Rajasthan govt plans e-auction to mine pink sandstone for Ram temple

Earlier, VHP functionaries in Ayodhya had warned against blocking the supply of pink sandstone. (File)

The Rajasthan government is all set to develop around 70 mining blocks of pink sandstone — presently in high demand as it is slated to be used for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya — after the Centre granted in-prinicple approval for diversion of 398 hectares of forest land in Bharatpur district for mining, officials said.

The mining blocks will be developed in Bharatpur district’s Bansi Paharpur.

Additional chief secretary, mines and petroleum, Subodh Agarwal said that with the Centre’s stage I clearance —granted on June 11 — the state will now develop mining blocks for the e-auction.

“We have received the first stage approval and after compliance of the other conditions part of the approval, we can start the process of delineation, developing of the mining blocks and their auction. This will end illegal mining in the area and promote legal mining,” Agarwal told The Indian Express on Monday.

According to a government release on Sunday, there is a possibility of developing around 70 mining blocks which could result in revenue of Rs 500 crore for the state government after the e-auction.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Rajasthan mining department had decided to apply for denotifying 5.56-sq km in Bansi Paharpur on the Parivesh portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as a matter of “highest priority” in October 2020.

Earlier, VHP functionaries in Ayodhya had warned against blocking the supply of pink sandstone.