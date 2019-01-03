Rajasthan govt orders removal of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s photo from official documents

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday passed an order directing all departments, corporations, boards and self-government agencies in the state to remove the photo of Deendayal Upadhyaya from all official documents. The order comes four days after the newly formed Congress government in the state decided in its first cabinet meeting that Upadhyaya’s photo will be removed from government letterheads and will be replaced by the national emblem.

In an order issued by the Printing and Stationery Department of Rajasthan on Wednesday and addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners, district collectors and departmental heads, it was stated that the circular issued by the previous BJP government in December 2017, making the use of Upadhyaya’s photo compulsory stands withdrawn.

“Following an order issued by the council of ministers, it has been decided that the photo of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya will be removed from all official documents in effect from December 29, 2018,” said the order.