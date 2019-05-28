Rajasthan govt orders appointment of Alwar gangrape case victim as police constable

Toggle Menu
On the fateful day, the woman was going with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them behind a sand dune on the roadside. They thrashed the woman's husband, tied him up and raped her in front of him.

The woman, a Dalit, was allegedly raped by five men in Thanagaji area of Alwar on April 26 in front of her husband.

The Rajasthan government Tuesday issued an order for appointment of the Alwar gangrape case victim as a police constable.

“The order to appoint the victim as a police constable has been issued. She will soon get the appointment letter,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup told PTI.

On the fateful day, the woman was going with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them behind a sand dune on the roadside.

They thrashed the woman’s husband, tied him up and raped her in front of him. The couple was held captive for nearly three hours before being let go in the evening.

A sixth accused shot a video of the incident and later circulated it on social media.

Initially, the couple kept quiet but the accused called up the husband and demanded money, threatening to upload the video on social media. The husband then narrated the incident to family members and lodged a police complaint on April 30.

