Rajasthan govt offices told to put up Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait

The Rajasthan government has asked all government offices to ensure that a photo or portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is present in the premises.

In a letter sent this month, Chief Secretary D B Gupta asked all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners, Inspector Generals, heads of departments, and District Collectors “to ensure” Gandhi’s photo or portrait are present in their office.

“The contribution of father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in our freedom struggle is unforgettable. His truthfulness, his ideology of non-violence, cleanlinesss, welfare of poor and attempts to uplift the villages, as well as his thoughts are exemplary,” Gupta said in the letter.

“This is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. To keep his values everlasting, all head of departments should ensure a photograph or portrait in their office and in the offices under them,” the letter says.