Rajasthan governor should recommend President’s Rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the instability in the state and recommend President’s Rule.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP for a second time by getting its MLAs included in the Congress.

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री श्री गहलोत ने पहले दल-बदल कानून का खुला उल्लंघन व बीएसपी के साथ लगातार दूसरी बार दगाबाजी करके पार्टी के विधायकों को कांग्रेस में शामिल कराया और अब जग-जाहिर तौर पर फोन टेप कराके इन्होंने एक और गैर-कानूनी व असंवैधानिक काम किया है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 18, 2020

“And it is also evident he did an illegal and unconstitutional thing by phone tapping,” Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“The governor (of Rajasthan) must take cognisance of the political deadlock and instability prevailing in Rajasthan, and should recommend imposition of President’s Rule in the state, so that the condition of democracy in the state does not deteriorate,” she said.

