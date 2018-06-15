Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh discontinues ceremonial guard of honour

Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
Kalyan Singh had asked if the “tradition/protocol” of guard of honour, accorded during his arrival and departure from Raj Bhawan, and during the arrival and departure from districts, can be discontinued.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: June 15, 2018 5:04:18 am
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has discontinued the ceremonial guard of honour accorded to his office, Raj Bhawan officials said.

While a letter in this regard was sent by his office to the state government on Thursday, the practice was discontinued during his recent visit to Jodhpur between June 9 and 11 when he did not take the guard of honour, Raj Bhawan spokesperson Lokesh Chandra Sharma said. Singh had expressed his desire to discontinue the ceremony for the Governor’s office in a letter to the Home Department on January 1.

He had asked if the “tradition/protocol” of guard of honour, accorded during his arrival and departure from Raj Bhawan, and during the arrival and departure from districts, can be discontinued.

