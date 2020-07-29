Rajasthan Governor returns Assembly session proposal, Ashok Gehlot rushes to Raj Bhavan

On July 23, the Gehlot cabinet had first sent its recommendation for an Assembly session (Twitter/Ashok Gehlot) On July 23, the Gehlot cabinet had first sent its recommendation for an Assembly session (Twitter/Ashok Gehlot)

For the third time in recent weeks, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s proposal to convene an Assembly session. “I am going to meet him to know what he wants,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Exuding confidence that his government would survive a floor test, if and when they are asked to prove majority, Gehlot said: “Whether Rajasthan governor seeks a notice of 21 days or 31 days to call assembly session, we will be victorious.”

Mishra has already cancelled two proposals by the Gehlot government citing three reasons: a 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings in case of a trust vote, and adequate social distancing measures in the House amid the pandemic.

Citing the Covid pandemic, Mishra had said that a Assembly session cannot be called “without any special urgency”. “From what I know, there is no seating plan to accommodate all the 200 MLAs while maintaining social distancing,” he had said.

Editorial | Rajasthan Governor’s role in current crisis reinforces impression that office takes cue from Centre, not Constitution

Cancelling his event, Mishra said, “serious efforts” are needed to control the infection in the state. Mishra said when the assembly session was adjourned on March 13, the number of active cases in the state was two and the session was adjourned in view of the spread of the pandemic. The number of active cases on July 1 in the state was 3,381, which has gone beyond 10,000 as on July 28, the statement said.

Amid the political infighting with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot sent another recommendation to Raj Bhavan sticking to its demand for calling an Assembly session on July 31. The state government, in its fresh recommendation, has refused to mention whether it is seeking a trust vote. Sources told The Indian Express that the government has said that the agenda of the House is decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

On July 23, the Gehlot cabinet had first sent its recommendation for an Assembly session. After the Governor returned the proposal, the government sent a second proposal on July 25. The Governor returned this on Monday, and asked the government to send a fresh recommendation addressing the three points raised by him.

Meanwhile, Governor Mishra has cancelled the annual Independence Day at home event owing to the spurt in COVID-19 cases. A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd