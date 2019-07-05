Rajasthan government transfers 38 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Rajasthan government Friday transferred 38 IPS officers including IGPs, DIGs and SPs.

Anil Paliwal, awaiting posting order, was appointed as Additional Director General of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Special Operations Group.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Biju George was transferred as Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, Jaipur, Vineeta Thakur as IGP Udaipur, Rupinder Singh as IGP (intelligence) Jaipur, Bhupendra Sahu as IGP (human rights) Jaipur, B L Meena as IGP (Home) Jaipur, Prafful Kumar as commissioner Jodhpur, as per an order of department of personnel.

Similarly, Jose Mohan was transferred as DIG Bikaner range, Hinglaj Dan as DIG ACB Udaipur, Lakshman Gaur as DIG Bharatpur range, Prasann Kumar Khamesara as DIG (CID) Jaipur, Kishan Sahay Meena DIG (CID) Jaipur and Sikar SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor was transferred as DCP (crime), Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

As per the order, SPs of 13 districts including Bhilwara, Nagaur, Barmer, Jalore, Sikar, Pratapgarh, Tonk, Dungarpur, Karauli, Swai Madhopur, Dholpur, Banswara and Jaipur rural were also transferred.