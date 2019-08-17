Rajasthan government to constitute SIT to probe lapses in Pehlu Khan case

The Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the investigation of the Pehlu Khan lynching case and to fix responsibility with regard to officials.

The decision on constituting the SIT was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the chief minister’s office on Friday evening, two days after a court in Alwar district acquitted all six men accused of murdering Khan.

A government release said that during the meeting, Gehlot extensively discussed the shortcomings of the investigation. It was decided in the meeting that the SIT, under the monitoring of the Additional Director General of Police, Crime, will prepare its report within 15 days.

The SIT will also collect documents and oral evidence which were not collected before in the case, the release said.

The SIT will be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police, SOG, Nitin Deep Blaggan, and will have as members SP CID-CB Sameer Kumar Singh and Additional SP Vigilance Sameer Dube, the release said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that an appeal will be made against the verdict, in which the assistance of a senior counsel will be taken.

In its verdict on Wednesday, the court had given all six accused the benefit of the doubt, but observed that the Rajasthan Police probe had “serious shortcomings”. Khan’s family have blamed “poor” investigation by the police for the acquittal.

Following the verdict, Gehlot had said that the government will appeal against it and that his government had a clear position – that no form of mob lynching should take place.