Rajasthan government paves way for political workers to join police’s community intel groups

The BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to allow people from political parties to be enlisted as members of the Community Liasioning Group (CLG), which plays a crucial role in intelligence gathering and maintaining public order.

So far, as per the Rajasthan Police Rules, 2008, a person couldn’t be part of a CLG “if he is a member of a political party or its affiliate”.

However, the state home department has amended the Rules, through a July 19 notification, and deleted the relevant clause entirely. Maneesh Goyal, joint secretary (home), who issued the notification, could not be reached for a comment.

CLGs are a crucial part of maintaining law and order, assisting police in gathering intelligence, tracking criminals, and preventing crimes.