Thursday, July 23, 2020
Rajasthan crisis Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Speaker’s plea today

Rajasthan Government crisis Today Latest News Live Updates: In his petition, Speaker C P Joshi sought an interim stay on the High Court’s direction, and said it was “illegal, perverse and in derogation of the powers of the Speaker under the Constitution”.

By: Express Web Desk | Jaipur, New Delhi | Updated: July 23, 2020 9:47:33 am
Rajasthan crisis, Rajastan speaker's plea, Sachin Pilot, Supreme Court, SC hearing on Rajasthan speaker plea, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress, Rajasthan news, India news, Indian express Rajasthan Government crisis Live: File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot addressing a press conference in Jaipur. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, a day after the state high court asked him to defer action on the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs till July 24.

In his petition, Joshi sought an interim stay on the High Court’s direction, and said it was “illegal, perverse and in derogation of the powers of the Speaker under the Constitution”. A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will hear the matter on Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Joshi said while he did not want a confrontation with the judiciary, the law is clear that courts cannot intervene before the Speaker decides on the disqualification.

Granting temporary relief to Pilot and his MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday deferred its order on their petition challenging the disqualification notices, till July 24. It also asked the Speaker to extend the period given to the rebel MLAs to reply to his notice till then. The Speaker later agreed to defer any action “till the evening of July 24”.

Live Blog
09:47 (IST)23 Jul 2020
Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan Speaker’s plea today

Welcome to our Rajasthan crisis LIVE blog. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, a day after the state high court asked him to defer action on the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs till July 24. A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will hear the matter today. Track all the latest updates here

rajasthan, rajasthan news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government crisis, sachin pilot, sachin pilot news, rajasthan government news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government formation, rajasthan govt formation latest news, rajasthan today news,rajasthan live news, rajasthan government floor test, rajasthan floor test news, rajasthan government supreme court Rajasthan Government crisis Live: The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates:

Rebel Congress MLA from Todabhim in Karauli, Prithviraj Meena, have asked the Rajasthan High Court that the Union government be made a party in the matter being heard by the court concerning the notice sent by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to 19 rebel MLAs led by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

In an impleadment application, Meena has prayed that the Union government be made a party through the Secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice (Dept. of Legal Affairs) “in the interest of justice and law.”

Meena has said that by way of the accompanying petition, the petitioners – 19 MLAs – have challenged the constitutional validity of the Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule Ten of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that efforts are being made to destabilise a democratically elected government “which is gross insult to the mandate of the people and open violation of constitutional values”.

In other related news, Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Girraj Singh and sought a written apology after the latter alleged that Pilot had offered him crores of rupees to switch over to the BJP.

Addressing a press conference on July 20, Singh, MLA from Bari in Dholpur, had claimed that he was offered Rs 35 crore by Pilot to switch to BJP. Hours later, Pilot had issued a statement — his first written statement since the crisis began — saying, “I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being leveled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC.”

