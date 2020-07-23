Rajasthan crisis Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Speaker’s plea today

Rajasthan Government crisis Live: The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates:

Rebel Congress MLA from Todabhim in Karauli, Prithviraj Meena, have asked the Rajasthan High Court that the Union government be made a party in the matter being heard by the court concerning the notice sent by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to 19 rebel MLAs led by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

In an impleadment application, Meena has prayed that the Union government be made a party through the Secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice (Dept. of Legal Affairs) “in the interest of justice and law.”

Meena has said that by way of the accompanying petition, the petitioners – 19 MLAs – have challenged the constitutional validity of the Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule Ten of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that efforts are being made to destabilise a democratically elected government “which is gross insult to the mandate of the people and open violation of constitutional values”.

In other related news, Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Girraj Singh and sought a written apology after the latter alleged that Pilot had offered him crores of rupees to switch over to the BJP.

Addressing a press conference on July 20, Singh, MLA from Bari in Dholpur, had claimed that he was offered Rs 35 crore by Pilot to switch to BJP. Hours later, Pilot had issued a statement — his first written statement since the crisis began — saying, “I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being leveled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC.”