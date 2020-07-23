Rajasthan crisis Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Speaker’s plea today

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, a day after the state high court asked him to defer action on the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs till July 24.
In his petition, Joshi sought an interim stay on the High Court’s direction, and said it was “illegal, perverse and in derogation of the powers of the Speaker under the Constitution”. A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will hear the matter on Thursday.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Joshi said while he did not want a confrontation with the judiciary, the law is clear that courts cannot intervene before the Speaker decides on the disqualification.
Granting temporary relief to Pilot and his MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday deferred its order on their petition challenging the disqualification notices, till July 24. It also asked the Speaker to extend the period given to the rebel MLAs to reply to his notice till then. The Speaker later agreed to defer any action “till the evening of July 24”.
