Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE updates: HC to hear Sachin Pilot’s plea shortly

Rajasthan government crisis LIVE updates: File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan government crisis LIVE updates: File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan High Court today will resume hearing the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and his rebel camp, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker. The process is likely to be drawn out even in the event of a ruling as the judgment would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The rebels were served the disqualification notices after the Congress complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday. The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express that Pilot is in touch with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two spoke over the phone in the weekend, sources said. The top leadership, including Priyanka, is open to meeting Pilot, they added. The BJP, however, believes that the crisis in the Rajasthan Congress has gone past the point of no-return.