scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 20, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE updates: HC to hear Sachin Pilot’s plea shortly

Rajasthan Government crisis Today LIVE updates: The rebels were served the disqualification notices after the Congress complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday. The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2020 9:55:00 am
rajasthan, rajasthan news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government crisis, sachin pilot, sachin pilot news, rajasthan government news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government formation, rajasthan govt formation latest news, rajasthan today news,rajasthan live news, rajasthan government floor test, rajasthan floor test news Rajasthan government crisis LIVE updates: File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan High Court today will resume hearing the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and his rebel camp, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker. The process is likely to be drawn out even in the event of a ruling as the judgment would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The rebels were served the disqualification notices after the Congress complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday. The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express that Pilot is in touch with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two spoke over the phone in the weekend, sources said. The top leadership, including Priyanka, is open to meeting Pilot, they added. The BJP, however, believes that the crisis in the Rajasthan Congress has gone past the point of no-return.

Live Blog

Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE updates: Rajasthan HC to hear Sachin Pilot's plea shortly; Pilot is in touch with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; Follow all the updates here

09:55 (IST)20 Jul 2020
In its complaint to speaker, Congress had sought action against Pilot, other dissidents

In its complaint to the speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party that they represent in the House. Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the president of the state Congress unit after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

09:53 (IST)20 Jul 2020
Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot to resume in Rajasthan HC at 10 am

The hearing on a writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker, will resume in the high court here at 10 am. The petition was taken up a by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard. The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday. The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

09:49 (IST)20 Jul 2020
Hello and welcome to our Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE blog. Rajasthan High Court today will resume hearing the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and his rebel camp, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker. The hearing will start at 10 am. Follow all the latest updates here

The BJP has been making some moves even if Pilot said he wasn't going to join the saffron party. The party has asked a clutch of tested leaders from its Rajasthan unit to explore the chances of winning over some MLAs currently in the Gehlot camp, the source said. According to one calculation within the BJP, there are 21 MLAs in the Pilot camp, including the 19 Congress rebels and two Independents – Om Prakash Hudla (Mahuwa) and Suresh Tak (Kishangarh). These 21 MLAs, along with the BJP’s own 72 and three of its ally, the RLP, take the anti-Gehlot number in the 200-member Assembly to 96.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.