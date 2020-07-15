Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE Updates: Speaker issues notice to Sachin Pilot, other rebel MLAs; BJP to meet today

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: A day after Congress leader Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister, Speaker C P Joshi’s office has issued notice to rebel MLAs seeking their reply by July 17. The notice was learned to have been issued late yesterday. Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi had petitioned Speaker CP Joshi for disqualification of rebel MLAs yesterday. Sources said Gehlot and AICC observers Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala held many rounds of discussions with Abhishek Singhvi, party leader and lawyer, to draw up a plan for the legal battle. At the same time, the threat of disqualification, sources said, can be used to try and bring back some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp.
Pilot, who was shown the door after he failed to attend the CLP meetings for two consecutive days, is understood to have the support of at least 18 legislators. Pilot’s removal has set the stage for another battle in Rajasthan — one that has all the signs of a protracted legal and technical fight.
Even as the political crisis in the state deepens, Rajasthan BJP unit has thrown its hat in the ring and will meet today to discuss the further strategy. Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is expected to arrive in Jaipur today to attend a crucial strategy session of the party.
