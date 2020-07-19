scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19
Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE updates: Floor test for Gehlot likely next week; MHA seeks report into ‘phone tapping’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed to have the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2020 10:03:38 am
rajasthan, rajasthan news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government crisis, sachin pilot, sachin pilot news, rajasthan government news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government formation, rajasthan govt formation latest news, rajasthan today news, rajasthan live news Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The Congress government in the state, that is fighting a revolt by 19 MLAs, had accused the BJP of being behind the conspiracy. The BJP on Saturday said this showed that phones of political leaders in the state were being tapped, and demanded a CBI probe.

Rajasthan Assembly Session likely next week; Ashok Gehlot claims support of 109 out of 200 MLAs; Congress-BJP war continues over audio tapes; MHA seeks report. Get latest updates here.

10:00 (IST)19 Jul 2020
Audio tapes: MHA seeks report as BJP calls for CBI probe into ‘phone tapping’

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan government over alleged phone-tapping a day after the state filed FIRs over two audio tapes purportedly showing a plot to topple it. Late on Saturday evening, PTI reported that the Union Home Ministry had sent a communication to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, seeking a report on the allegations of phone tapping. The Congress government in the state, that is fighting a revolt by 19 MLAs, had accused the BJP of being behind the conspiracy. The BJP on Saturday said this showed that phones of political leaders in the state were being tapped, and demanded a CBI probe.

09:48 (IST)19 Jul 2020
2 BTP MLAs support Gehlot, total 103 now

The Ashok Gehlot government Saturday secured the support of the two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, taking the number of legislators backing it (excluding the 19 rebels) to 103 in a House of 200. The government claims at least 109 are with it. Earlier, the BTP had asked the two to abstain from backing any side in case of a test vote.

09:40 (IST)19 Jul 2020
Rajasthan Assembly Session likely next week

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to call for a brief assembly session on Wednesday to prove his strength in the House after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed the government has been reduced to a minority. Gehlot has claimed to have the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House. Follow our blog for all the latest updates on the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

rajasthan govt crisis, rajasthan govt crisis latest updates, sambit patra on audio tapes, congress audio tapes, bjp on congress audio tapes BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

The Congress had on Friday cited the two audio tapes, purportedly featuring Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, seeking their arrest. The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has registered criminal cases in the matter.

The BJP has described the audio clips as “manufactured”, and Shekhawat has said the voice in the clips was not his.

Seeking a CBI probe into the “saga of illegalities and concocted lies” as well as the “unconstitutional” tapping of phones by the Rajasthan government, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Saturday said that senior Congress leaders, including Gehlot, have been calling the audio clips authentic, though the FIRs registered by the police do not say so.

“These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Ashok Gehlot. Was phone-tapping done? Assuming that you’ve tapped phones, was the SOP followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves?” Patra asked at a press conference.

Were phones of people in politics being tapped, he added. “Is it not a case of veiled emergency in Rajasthan?”

Patra also accused the Congress of having a history of “phone tapping and bugging”, going on to refer to a row in the previous UPA government.

