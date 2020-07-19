Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE updates: Floor test for Gehlot likely next week; MHA seeks report into ‘phone tapping’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to call for a brief assembly session on Wednesday to prove his strength in the House after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed the government has been reduced to a minority. Gehlot has claimed to have the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan government over alleged phone-tapping a day after the state filed FIRs over two audio tapes purportedly showing a plot to topple it. Late on Saturday evening, PTI reported that the Union Home Ministry had sent a communication to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, seeking a report on the allegations of phone tapping.
The Congress government in the state, that is fighting a revolt by 19 MLAs, had accused the BJP of being behind the conspiracy. The BJP on Saturday said this showed that phones of political leaders in the state were being tapped, and demanded a CBI probe.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan government over alleged phone-tapping a day after the state filed FIRs over two audio tapes purportedly showing a plot to topple it. Late on Saturday evening, PTI reported that the Union Home Ministry had sent a communication to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, seeking a report on the allegations of phone tapping. The Congress government in the state, that is fighting a revolt by 19 MLAs, had accused the BJP of being behind the conspiracy. The BJP on Saturday said this showed that phones of political leaders in the state were being tapped, and demanded a CBI probe.
The Ashok Gehlot government Saturday secured the support of the two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, taking the number of legislators backing it (excluding the 19 rebels) to 103 in a House of 200. The government claims at least 109 are with it. Earlier, the BTP had asked the two to abstain from backing any side in case of a test vote.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to call for a brief assembly session on Wednesday to prove his strength in the House after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed the government has been reduced to a minority. Gehlot has claimed to have the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House. Follow our blog for all the latest updates on the ongoing political turmoil in the state.