Rajasthan government crisis LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing Speaker’s plea against HC order on rebel MLAs

Rajasthan crisis Live: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (R) and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan crisis Live: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (R) and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi’s petition against the High Court’s refusal to initiate disqualification proceedings against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs.

In his petition, Joshi said the high court order was “illegal, perverse” and “in derogation of the powers of the Speaker under the Constitution”. The high court had on Tuesday deferred its order on their petition challenging the disqualification notices till July 24. It also asked the Speaker to extend the period given to the rebel MLAs to reply to his notice till then. The Speaker later agreed to defer any action “till the evening of July 24”.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari had said that Joshi’s plea raises important questions and requires prolonged hearing. It deferred the matter for further hearing to July 27, which also means Pilot and his MLAs would not be disqualified from the State Assembly till the said date.

Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot government has sent a fresh recommendation to Governor Kalraj Mishra asking for a session of the Rajasthan Assembly on July 31. The Governor had returned an earlier recommendation by the government, asking for clarifications on six specific points. The fresh recommendation was sent late on Saturday night, after the cabinet met for a second time earlier in the evening. “All queries have been answered in the latest recommendation, through which we have sought an Assembly session from July 31,” a Congress leader said.