Rajasthan Government crisis LIVE updates: HC hearing at 1 pm today, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to address media

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday will hear a petition filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs against the disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker C P Joshi amid the ongoing government crisis in the state. The notices were served after the ruling party complained to the Speaker that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings, on Monday and Tuesday.

In the petition, that makes Joshi as well as Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur parties, the MLAs said no offence had been made out against them, and that the disqualification notices to them on the ground of defection went against their right to freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Pilot sprang a surprise Thursday by reaching out to senior party leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram even as he approached the Rajasthan High Court to challenge the disqualification proceedings initiated against him and 18 other MLAs. Pilot spoke to Chidambaram, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, over phone in a reach-out that came days after the Congress stripped him of the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and president of the Rajasthan PCC.