scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Rajasthan Government crisis LIVE updates: HC hearing at 1 pm today, CM Ashok Gehlot likely to address media

Sachin Pilot sprang a surprise Thursday by reaching out to senior party leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram even as he approached the Rajasthan High Court to challenge the disqualification proceedings initiated against him and 18 other MLAs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 9:02:23 am
The Rajasthan High Court hearing is scheduled for 1 pm on Friday.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday will hear a petition filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs against the disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker C P Joshi amid the ongoing government crisis in the state. The notices were served after the ruling party complained to the Speaker that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings, on Monday and Tuesday.

In the petition, that makes Joshi as well as Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur parties, the MLAs said no offence had been made out against them, and that the disqualification notices to them on the ground of defection went against their right to freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Pilot sprang a surprise Thursday by reaching out to senior party leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram even as he approached the Rajasthan High Court to challenge the disqualification proceedings initiated against him and 18 other MLAs. Pilot spoke to Chidambaram, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, over phone in a reach-out that came days after the Congress stripped him of the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and president of the Rajasthan PCC.

Live Blog

Rajasthan HC to hear Sachin Pilot's petition against Speaker's disqualification notice; CM Ashok Gehlot likely to address media. Get latest updates here.

09:02 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Rajasthan HC hearing on disqualification notice to Sachin Pilot, other MLAs at 1 pm

The Rajasthan High Court today will hear a petition filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs against the disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker C P Joshi amid the ongoing government crisis in the state. The notices were served after the ruling party complained to the Speaker that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings, on Monday and Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled for 1 pm. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

rajasthan, rajasthan news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government crisis, sachin pilot, sachin pilot news, rajasthan government news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government formation, rajasthan govt formation latest news, rajasthan today news,rajasthan live news Rajasthan Government crisis Live: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his deputy Sachin Pilot. (PTI/File)

A DAY ahead of Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi taking up the matter of the Assembly membership of the 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, they filed a petition before the High Court citing violation of their freedom of speech and expression, and challenging the anti-defection law.

In the petition, that makes Joshi as well as Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur parties, the MLAs said no offence had been made out against them, and that the disqualification notices to them on the ground of defection went against their right to freedom of speech.

The MLAs were represented by former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, among others, while Rajasthan Advocate General M S Singhvi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were part of the team that appeared for the respondents.

Just as the hearing in the case began at 3 pm on Thursday in the court of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma, Salve sought time to amend their petition. In the amended petition, filed at 5 pm, the MLAs essentially made two arguments: that they did not violate the clause under which their disqualification had been sought, and that the clause itself violated the right to freedom of speech and expression.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.