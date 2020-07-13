Rajasthan Government Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress legislative party meeting today as Pilot claims Gehlot govt in minority

Rajasthan Government crisis Live: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his deputy Sachin Pilot. (PTI/File) Rajasthan Government crisis Live: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his deputy Sachin Pilot. (PTI/File)

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: With a political crisis threatening the Ashok-Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the Congress has issued a whip to all its MLAs ahead of its legislative party meeting in Jaipur on Monday. Late on Sunday night, Congress general secretary and Rajasthan-in-charge Avinash Pande dismissed Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s claims that the government was reduced to a minority, saying that 109 MLAs have signed letters to show their allegiance to the present government.

The move to test the political waters of Congress in the state comes just four months after the party let Madhya Pradesh slip from its grasp. This has once again underlined the leadership vacuum in the party and how its sense of drift is deepening faultlines within: old versus young, second-generation leaders versus those who rose through the ranks.

Meanwhile, the BJP is watching closely to see if it can find an opportunity put up an alternate arrangement in Jaipur. But the party is not yet ready to take any step, a source said. “We are just watching the situation. The game still does not appear to be set for the BJP,” a senior party leader said.