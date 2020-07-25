Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Gehlot discusses Governor’s six points in late night Cabinet meet

Though the Pilot camp has at least 19 MLAs, Gehlot claims he still has a majority in the 200-member House. Though the Pilot camp has at least 19 MLAs, Gehlot claims he still has a majority in the 200-member House.

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: During a Cabinet meeting held late Friday night, leaders discussed six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s demand for an Assembly session to prove his government’s majority. The meeting with the Governor came hours after the chief minister claimed that the former was not calling a session of the state Assembly because of “pressure from above”.

Though the Pilot camp has at least 19 MLAs, Gehlot claims he still has a majority in the 200-member House.

On Friday evening, the chief minister took his party MLAs in four buses to the Raj Bhavan where they sat in protest on the lawns, and demanded that an Assembly session commence Monday. Governor Mishra then stepped out to meet them. Earlier, Gehlot warned that “it won’t be our responsibility if the entire population of the state gherao the Raj Bhavan”.

In other news, the Rajasthan High Court’s decision on Friday agreeing to hear in detail the challenge against anti-disqualification laws made by 19 rebel Congress MLAs has opened up the debate on a law considered settled on the Tenth Schedule of Constitution, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1992.