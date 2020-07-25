scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Gehlot discusses Governor’s six points in late night Cabinet meet

Rajasthan Government crisis Today News Live Updates: On Friday evening, the chief minister took his party MLAs in four buses to the Raj Bhavan where they sat in protest on the lawns, and demanded that an Assembly session commence Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Jaipur, New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2020 9:16:46 am
Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: During a Cabinet meeting held late Friday night, leaders discussed six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s demand for an Assembly session to prove his government’s majority. The meeting with the Governor came hours after the chief minister claimed that the former was not calling a session of the state Assembly because of “pressure from above”.

In other news, the Rajasthan High Court’s decision on Friday agreeing to hear in detail the challenge against anti-disqualification laws made by 19 rebel Congress MLAs has opened up the debate on a law considered settled on the Tenth Schedule of Constitution, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1992.

Live Blog

CM Ashok Gehlot chairs late night Cabinet meeting; Governor assures to follow Constitution "without any pressure"; Rajasthan HC relief for Pilot camp. Get latest updates here.

09:16 (IST)25 Jul 2020
RLP leader demands Gehlot's resignation over 'remarks against guv'

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded resignation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his remarks regarding the governor and Raj Bhawan were an insult to democratic set up. Beniwal's party is a constituent of the NDA and has three legislators in Rajasthan. "The chief minister is talking about surrounding the Raj Bhawan. If we call upon the public, people will come on streets to depose him," the RLP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He alleged that at a time people are suffering and the Disaster Management Act is in force, ministers and MLAs are staying in hotel for several days. "If the chief minister is left with some morality, he should come forward to tender his resignation for his statements. His government is in the minority and he is losing self-control," he said. "The government is functioning from a five-star hotel. People are suffering and the government is functioning in an unconstitutional manner which is an insult to democratic system," Beniwal said.

09:08 (IST)25 Jul 2020
Congress protests across Rajasthan today

The Congress party is scheduled to hold protests across all district headquarters against BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy" in Rajasthan today, news agency ANI reported.

09:03 (IST)25 Jul 2020
CM Ashok nGehlot chairs late night Cabinet meeting

In a late night Cabinet meeting on Friday, leaders discussed six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s demand for an Assembly session to prove his government’s majority. The meeting with the Governor came hours after the chief minister claimed that the former was not calling a session of the state Assembly because of “pressure from above”. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

rajasthan, rajasthan news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government crisis, sachin pilot, sachin pilot news, rajasthan government news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan latest news, rajasthan government formation, rajasthan govt formation latest news, rajasthan today news,rajasthan live news, rajasthan govt news, rajasthan govt latest news Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

In further relief to the rebel Congress camp of former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan High Court directed Friday that status quo as of July 14 be maintained on notices sent by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to the 19 MLAs led by Pilot.

The direction effectively means that rebel MLAs will not be required to submit their reply to the Speaker and no action can be taken against them till the hearing resumes in the Supreme Court on July 27.

“It means that the respondents need not file their reply before the Speaker, and possibly, the Speaker can’t proceed further. So, the position on (July) 14th is maintained till any order is passed by the Supreme Court,” said lawyer Prateek Kasliwal, who is representing Speaker Joshi.

The Speaker had earlier moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order, which had asked him to give the rebel MLAs time till July 24 to reply to the notices.

The interim order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta. The bench also accepted the request by the 19 rebel MLAs to make the Centre a party to the case.

