Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Gehlot discusses Governor’s six points in late night Cabinet meet

Rajasthan Government crisis Live Updates: During a Cabinet meeting held late Friday night, leaders discussed six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s demand for an Assembly session to prove his government’s majority. The meeting with the Governor came hours after the chief minister claimed that the former was not calling a session of the state Assembly because of “pressure from above”.
Though the Pilot camp has at least 19 MLAs, Gehlot claims he still has a majority in the 200-member House.
On Friday evening, the chief minister took his party MLAs in four buses to the Raj Bhavan where they sat in protest on the lawns, and demanded that an Assembly session commence Monday. Governor Mishra then stepped out to meet them. Earlier, Gehlot warned that “it won’t be our responsibility if the entire population of the state gherao the Raj Bhavan”.
In other news, the Rajasthan High Court’s decision on Friday agreeing to hear in detail the challenge against anti-disqualification laws made by 19 rebel Congress MLAs has opened up the debate on a law considered settled on the Tenth Schedule of Constitution, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1992.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded resignation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his remarks regarding the governor and Raj Bhawan were an insult to democratic set up. Beniwal's party is a constituent of the NDA and has three legislators in Rajasthan. "The chief minister is talking about surrounding the Raj Bhawan. If we call upon the public, people will come on streets to depose him," the RLP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He alleged that at a time people are suffering and the Disaster Management Act is in force, ministers and MLAs are staying in hotel for several days. "If the chief minister is left with some morality, he should come forward to tender his resignation for his statements. His government is in the minority and he is losing self-control," he said. "The government is functioning from a five-star hotel. People are suffering and the government is functioning in an unconstitutional manner which is an insult to democratic system," Beniwal said.
The Congress party is scheduled to hold protests across all district headquarters against BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy" in Rajasthan today, news agency ANI reported.
In a late night Cabinet meeting on Friday, leaders discussed six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's demand for an Assembly session to prove his government's majority. The meeting with the Governor came hours after the chief minister claimed that the former was not calling a session of the state Assembly because of "pressure from above".