Rajasthan: Gehlot govt to scrap over 200 MoUs signed during BJP rule

The Congress in Rajasthan is all set to scrap more than 200 MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) that the previous BJP government in the state had entered with various companies during the Resurgent Rajasthan investors’ summit in 2015.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal said that most of the investments promised by the companies did not materialise.

“The previous government should have scrapped the MoUs by now by taking suo moto cognizance but they didn’t. There were around 470 MoUs which were signed as part of the summit but actual investment happened for only around 120 of them,” said Lal.

He claimed that during the 2015 summit, work of worth Rs 12,000 crore could only happen for the MoUs signed.

“Not even 10 per cent work has been done against the MoUs signed. The MoUs were worth more than Rs. 3 lakh crore but work of only 12,000 crore took place,” said Lal.

During the Resurgent Rajasthan summit that had taken place in 2015, then chief minister Vasundhara Raje had said that the state will receive investment worth Rs. 3.37 lakh crore from the MoUs signed.