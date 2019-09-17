Rajasthan: CM Gehlot conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Hundreds of people were rescued by the Army across four districts of Rajasthan on Monday following a flood-like situation, while thousands others have been shifted to safer areas, even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation and surveyed the flooded areas.

Advertising

As per the Army, about 400 people were rescued in Kota and at least 250 in Sawai Madhopur on Monday, while three Army columns each have been deployed in both these districts. Two columns each have also been deployed in Jhalawar and Dholpur.

The Rajasthan government had called upon the flood relief columns of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army for rescue operations following flood-like situation. The Army as well as personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued the people marooned on rooftops.

This monsoon, eastern Rajasthan has received 41 per cent more rainfall than average as of September 11, while districts in western Rajasthan have received 17 per cent more rainfall, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Advertising

Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Karauli and Dholpur, accompanied by Disaster Management and Relief Department Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal as well as Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal. Gehlot also instructed the officials to estimate the loss of crop, cattle, and property.

Kota was among the worst affected regions, with at least 1,380 persons shifted to safer places, while an arrangement has been made for meals for about 2,500 persons. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, an MP from Kota, also visited the flood-affected areas in the district and assured assistance to the affected.