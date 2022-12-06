Rajasthan G20 meeting raises state’s hopes of wooing foreign tourists back

The G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur, India’s first after taking over the grouping’s year-long presidency, has raised hopes of a return of foreign tourists to Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has for long been a favourite among international tourists, ranking among the country’s top five states in terms of foreign tourist arrivals. More than 16 lakh foreign tourists visited the state in 2019.

However, as the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the numbers fell drastically to 4.46 lakh foreign arrivals, according to the Rajasthan tourism department. Now, with Covid restrictions on international travel done away with, the state is again looking to woo foreigners, and the G20 meet is expected to be a much-needed push.

During their 4-day stay in Udaipur, the G20 delegates are set to gain exposure to a unique ‘Indian experience’ through the state’s wide range of tourist offerings. Lined up for them are cultural performances, , art exhibitions and excursions to destinations such as the Kumbhalgarh Fort and Ranakpur Temple Complex.

The state, however, is not losing sight of opportunities in the domestic tourism sector, which has been witnessing an upsurge — a 90 per cent increase compared to last year, according to officials. In 2020, the number of domestic tourists had fallen to just 15.11 million from 52.22 million the previous year.

The Rajasthan Tourist Development Corporation (RTDC) has unveiled plans to launch helicopter services to frequently visited places such as Khatu Shyam ji, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, and Sariska, among others. “Discussions have been initiated to begin these services from locations which already have helipads,” said RTDC chairman, Dharmendra Rathore.