Rajasthan: French national missing from Pushkar for 13 days

Gaelle Chouteau Gaelle Chouteau

A 20-year-old French woman has been missing for nearly a fortnight from Rajasthan’s Pushkar, police said.

Gaelle Chouteau had reached Puskhar on May 30, where she stayed in a hotel, before leaving for Jaipur on June 1, police said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that she was travelling alone when she left the hotel.

“The woman is missing since June 1 and during our investigation we have found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card has been used in all these days. We came to know about the incident from the French Embassy and have started an investigation into it,” Ajmer Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Ms Gaëlle CHOUTEAU, 20 years, 5’3”, has been missing since 1st June 2018. When last in touch, she was leaving Pushkar to go to Jaipur. If you have any information about her, please write to us at: admin-francais․new-delhi-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr pic.twitter.com/jJGYZcfYcd — Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) June 13, 2018

“We have come to know that before she left the hotel, Chouteau searched for Tapukra, a locality in Alwar district, on the mobile phone of the hotel owner’s son. Before checking out, she had said that she will be back in two weeks,” said Singh, adding that a police team has been constituted to trace Chouteau, even as officials in Alwar have been intimated about the matter.

Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, tweeted Chouteau’s photograph on Wednesday, appealing to people to help find the woman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App