Rajasthan: Four die as car collides with truck in Rajsamand

Four persons were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night on Udaipur-Gomti Highway when the deceased were on their way to Rajsamand from Jaipur after participating in a stone mart exhibition, police said.

Those killed were identified as Suresh Kumar (55), Anil Kumar (45), Binnu Shekhar (46) and Ramesh Chand Kumawat, they added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examination, police said.