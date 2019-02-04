Toggle Menu
Rajasthan: Four die as car collides with truck in Rajsamandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajasthan-four-die-car-collides-truck-rajsamand-5568442/

Rajasthan: Four die as car collides with truck in Rajsamand

The incident happened late Sunday night on Udaipur-Gomti Highway when the deceased were on their way to Rajsamand from Jaipur after participating in a stone mart exhibition.

car accident, rajasthan, rajasthan car accident, truck, collision, car, jaipur, rajsamand, four dead, police, postmortem, india news, indian express news
The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examination, police said. (Representational Image)

Four persons were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night on Udaipur-Gomti Highway when the deceased were on their way to Rajsamand from Jaipur after participating in a stone mart exhibition, police said.

Those killed were identified as Suresh Kumar (55), Anil Kumar (45), Binnu Shekhar (46) and Ramesh Chand Kumawat, they added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examination, police said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ayodhya case: Plea in SC challenging law on land acquisition near disputed site
2 French Navy seizes 670 kg heroin in Indian Ocean
3 BJP doesn't care if Anna Hazare lives or dies: Raj Thackeray