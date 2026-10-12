Ex-BJP MLA from Rajasthan beaten to death, police probe row over crusher unit

On Monday, after the postmortem, his body was handed over to the family, which took it to Pali, his ancestral village in Haryana’s Faridabad district, for his last rites.

Former MLA of Bayana in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and BJP leader Atar Singh Bhadana, 68, was beaten to death allegedly by a group of 70-80 people at his stone-crusher plant on Sunday evening. His aide, Gagan Sharma, was left seriously injured in the attack.

The attack happened in Bhonda village of Bharatpur, while Bhadana was visiting his unit, and was allegedly the result of a long-standing dispute over it, police said.

Circle Officer (Bhusawar) Neeraj Bhardwaj told PTI that Bhadana and Sharma were attacked with sticks and stones.

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Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena said the family had filed a complaint against 35-40 people. “Around 12 people have been detained, and several others are being investigated,” Meena told The Indian Express, adding that the spot where the incident happened is very remote.