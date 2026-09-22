‘Run him over’: Decorated forest officer crushed by mining mafia in Rajasthan

Forest Ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat (40), was chasing the dumper on his Royal Enfield motorcycle, when he was crushed by the dumper around midnight on Monday. (Special Arrangement, File Photo)

A decorated Forest Ranger was crushed by a dumper truck which was illegally transporting soil in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Forest Ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat (40), was chasing the dumper on his Royal Enfield motorcycle, when he was crushed by the dumper around midnight on Monday. He was rushed to the Nimbahera government hospital where he died on Tuesday during treatment.

The incident took place in Pratapgarh district’s Choti Sadri police station limits in the forest area near Ghatiwale Balaji temple.

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Pratapgarh Deputy SP Rameshwar Lal told The Indian Express, “Late on Monday the forest team received information that soil was being illegally mined from a forest area. The team immediately reached the spot and found a JCB and a dumper at work. Seeing the forest team, the dumper truck escaped. However, Chudawant, not a person to let go of the dumper, began to chase it on his motorcycle. As others (co-accused) caught up, they provoked the dumper driver to crush the officer by saying ‘charha de iske upar’ (crush him). The driver allegedly ran over the officer and escaped. The driver has been identified as Kana Bawri.”