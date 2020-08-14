Rajasthan Government Floor Test Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot govt seeks to prove majority in House today

Rajasthan Government Floor Test Live Updates: A special sitting of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin Friday, during which the ruling Congress is likely to move a confidence motion while the BJP is expected to seek a no-confidence motion. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said his government would seek a trust vote and “show the power of the Congress”. He has the support of at least 107 MLAs in the 200-member House, while Opposition BJP has 72.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, meanwhile, said the decision to bring a no-confidence motion against the Congress government was taken at a BJP legislature party meeting held in Jaipur Thursday. “It is possible that the government from its own end moves a trust vote. They will do their job, but we will move a motion of no-confidence against the government tomorrow on behalf of the BJP and its allies,” he said. “Even now, there are attempts to patch up. One is heading east while the other is heading west. Under such circumstances, I don’t think the government will last long. Despite attempts to stitch, the clothes (of the government) are torn.”
A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, chaired by Gehlot, was held Thursday to decide a strategy for the session. After nearly a month-long political crisis, the meeting was attended by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who had failed to topple his party’s government. Gehlot said he would have been able to prove his majority without the support from the 19 rebel MLAs, but “it wouldn’t have made us happy”.
In his first address following his removal as party’s state president, Pilot “thanked every single MLA who supported me in those five years”. He also said if “jaane anjane mein (unintentionally)” he had said something (which hurt anyone), then it was not his intention or sentiment.
Sachin Pilot was among the first to reach the CM residence, on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Govind Singh Dotasra, the man who replaced him as the state Congress president. He sat with Dotasra and AICC leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Avinash Pande and Ajay Maken, before Gehlot joined them. The leaders then moved outdoors for the CLP meeting. Pilot sat next to the Chief Minister; also flanking Pilot was Pande with whom he had differences in the past. Pilot thanked Sonia Gandhi and Gehlot for being made the party’s state president and then Deputy CM. He also thanked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for listening to his and the other MLAs’ “suggestions on how to be a more responsive government and how to be more flexible in order to seek re-election three years later. It is a good thing the party heard us and established a road map on how to implement those things”.
Ahead of the CLP meeting on Thursday, the Congress withdrew the suspension of rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh — their names had come up in audio tapes which were shared by the party with the Special Operations Group.
On Thursday, sources quoted CM Gehlot as saying “we would have gone for a floor test without some of our friends (the rebel MLAs) and perhaps the government would have been saved, but honestly, hamare dil mein woh khushi nahin hoti (we wouldn’t have been happy deep inside). Hamare hamare hi hote hain, paraye paraye hi hote hain (our dear ones are our own, outsiders are outsiders)”. He said if anyone has any complaint about him or the ministers, then he and the ministers will try to address them. All MLAs then raised their hands to express confidence in him. “Consider it a bad dream which is over, the entire family is together now,” the CM said.
On Thursday, a handshake between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and rival Sachin Pilot, removed as Deputy Chief Minister following a rebellion last month, reaffirmed the truce secured by the Congress leadership ahead of the Assembly session today. Pilot and his rebel MLAs reached Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party where the leaders of the two camps shook hands, raised victory signs and posed for cameras. Before they arrived, Gehlot had already spoken on the “need to forgive and forget in the interest of the country, state, people” and move ahead. At the meeting, Gehlot said his government will go for a trust vote in the House “and show the power of Congress”. Party sources confirmed that he will seek a trust vote Friday itself.
