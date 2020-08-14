Rajasthan Government Floor Test Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot govt seeks to prove majority in House today

Rajasthan Floor Test Live: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in Jaipur with other Congress leaders on Thursday.

Rajasthan Government Floor Test Live Updates: A special sitting of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin Friday, during which the ruling Congress is likely to move a confidence motion while the BJP is expected to seek a no-confidence motion. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said his government would seek a trust vote and “show the power of the Congress”. He has the support of at least 107 MLAs in the 200-member House, while Opposition BJP has 72.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, meanwhile, said the decision to bring a no-confidence motion against the Congress government was taken at a BJP legislature party meeting held in Jaipur Thursday. “It is possible that the government from its own end moves a trust vote. They will do their job, but we will move a motion of no-confidence against the government tomorrow on behalf of the BJP and its allies,” he said. “Even now, there are attempts to patch up. One is heading east while the other is heading west. Under such circumstances, I don’t think the government will last long. Despite attempts to stitch, the clothes (of the government) are torn.”

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, chaired by Gehlot, was held Thursday to decide a strategy for the session. After nearly a month-long political crisis, the meeting was attended by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who had failed to topple his party’s government. Gehlot said he would have been able to prove his majority without the support from the 19 rebel MLAs, but “it wouldn’t have made us happy”.