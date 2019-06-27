Rajasthan farmer’s suicide: Police cite ‘suicidal tendency’, kin say was upset over farmers’ plight

Three days after Sohan Lal Kadela (41) committed suicide and warned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a video note that the Congress government’s farm loan waiver had not translated into benefits on the ground, two narratives have emerged regarding the exact cause that led him to the extreme step.

While the police investigation has suggested a possible “matrimonial dispute” and “suicidal tendencies” as “there is no economic angle”, Kadela’s relatives say he believed in social causes and was troubled at the plight of fellow farmers and this led him to suicide.

Both sides, however, agree on some points.

On February 17, 2016, Kadela took two loans of Rs 1 lakh each from Syndicate Bank under its Syndicate Kisan Credit Card (SKCC) scheme. The first was solely drawn in his name and the second was a joint account with his mother Tilli Devi. For loan amount up to Rs 3 lakh, the applicable interest rate is 7 per cent annually but 4 per cent if paid “promptly”. Bank officials say that as of June 24, 2019, Kadela owed the bank Rs 1,24,117.73 and Rs 1,23,055.33 for the two accounts, respectively.

In the video he recorded before committing suicide, Kadela said “banks trouble the farmers”. Ajay Khot, Krishi Adhikari at the bank’s Raisinghnagar Branch, said, “We never sent Kadela a notice. However, we may have contacted him over phone to remind him of the outstanding payments. We call several people daily.”

Another fact agreed upon by both police and Kadela’s family is that he owned 6.25 bighas in Raisinghnagar, which was solely dependent on rainfall and would witness only a single Jowar crop in a year if rainfall was good.

Both sides also agree that Kadela ran a grocery store with the help of his 16-year-old son Ghanshyam, gave away mattresses on rent and sold diesel. His son is in Class XI and his daughter is a BA first-year student.

However, that’s where the agreement ends.

According to Kadela’s younger brother Krishanlal, 35, he barely made any profit from the store. Police, however, claim that they found a register at Kadela’s store in which he kept accounts of his sales. “His records show he made Rs 10-12,000 per month from the store,” said an officer.

Kadela took the shop on a rent of Rs 2,000 per month from Rameshwar Lal Jat, who has told police that he always paid rent on time. The register has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory to match his handwriting with the suicide note Kadela apparently gave to his friend and neighbour Balveer, 28, who was the first to know that he had consumed poison and had rushed to him.

According to police, including Sri Ganganagar SP Hemant Sharma, Kadela had “suicidal tendencies”, and had attempted suicide on two earlier occasions. In 2008, he had consumed pesticide following a matrimonial dispute and was hospitalised. In 2018, he had climbed a water tank demanding that transfer of doctors at the local community health centre be suspended since there was a dearth of doctors — he was brought down and a case lodged against him. His relatives, however, attribute these incidents to his passion about social causes, which he pursued as a leading member of Raisingh Nagar Sangharsh Samiti.

Police investigators, who have recorded statements of at least eight persons so far, emphasise that Kadela was doing better than those around him, including his brothers Mohan Lal and Krishan Lal, and rule out the debt angle. They also point out that in the video, Kadela doesn’t specifically mention his debt but of farmers in general.

According to investigators, about 5-6 years ago, Kadela had sold 22 bigha of ancestral land in Jodhpur’s Phalodi for Rs 3 lakh. With some of that money he bought the land in Raisinghnagar, close to where they lived, and constructed a new pucca house. He then sold his share in the old home to his brothers for Rs 3 lakh.

All this has prompted the police to probe other angles, including betting on the ongoing Cricket World Cup, with investigators saying they are checking his call records. The family, however, claimed that Kadela had more debts, but the documents were taken away by officials as part of the investigation. His younger brother Krishan Lal said, “He owed Rs 35,000 to Bharat Financier, a local lender, and also had accounts in Canara Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce. However, we don’t know the exact amount of debts in these accounts as these documents were taken by the police.”