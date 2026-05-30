Thousands of farmers halt trains in Rajasthan as wheat procurement row escalates

The farmers’ agitation over wheat procurement in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district intensified on Saturday as thousands of protesters briefly blocked the Bikaner–Hanumangarh railway track in Pilibanga, disrupting rail movement for nearly an hour.

The protest, which entered its second day, was sparked by demands for an extension of the wheat procurement period and an increase in procurement targets. Farmers staged a sit-in protest outside the Sub-Divisional (SDM) office, alleging that large quantities of wheat remain unsold in local mandis while the procurement season is nearing its end.

CPI(M) leader Raghuveer Verma said that decisions on extending the procurement period and revising procurement targets can only be made at the government level. He said local officials are only offering assurances, while farmers need immediate decisions.