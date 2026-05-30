Thousands of farmers halt trains in Rajasthan as wheat procurement row escalates

The farmers’ agitation over wheat procurement in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district intensified on Saturday as thousands of protesters briefly blocked the Bikaner–Hanumangarh railway track in Pilibanga, disrupting rail movement for nearly an hour.
The protest, which entered its second day, was sparked by demands for an extension of the wheat procurement period and an increase in procurement targets. Farmers staged a sit-in protest outside the Sub-Divisional (SDM) office, alleging that large quantities of wheat remain unsold in local mandis while the procurement season is nearing its end.
CPI(M) leader Raghuveer Verma said that decisions on extending the procurement period and revising procurement targets can only be made at the government level. He said local officials are only offering assurances, while farmers need immediate decisions.
The agitation follows an earlier road blockade carried out by farmers on Friday. (Express Photo)
The farmers’ meeting began around 11 a.m. Following directions from farmer leaders, protesters marched from the demonstration site to the railway tracks located about 50 metres away and staged a rail blockade. The farmers remained on the tracks until around 1 pm when they returned to the protest site after intervention and persuasion by administrative officials.
The Indian Express reached out to the collector of Hanumangarh Kushal Yadav who said that district administration has done its part and Rajasthan is the only state in the north region where the wheat procurement is ongoing.
“The state of Haryana and Punjab has not done any form of procurement till now. We have assured the farmers and informed them that in Hanumangarh out of three bags procured in Rajasthan one is from our district. Central government has also increased the procurement of wheat limit from 7.25 lakh metric tonnes to 8 lakh metric tonnes. The farmers are not happy that this year the rate of procurement is lower than last year. We have noted down their problems and have written to the government and are waiting for their directions,” said Yadav.
The agitation follows an earlier road blockade carried out by farmers on Friday. Several rounds of talks between farmer leaders and district officials were held on Thursday and Friday but failed to yield a breakthrough.
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During discussions held Saturday, sources in the district administration said that they had assured the farmers that Hanumangarh district would be allotted procurement capacity for 8 lakh bags of wheat, while neighbouring Sriganganagar would receive capacity for 11 lakh bags. Procurement, they said, would continue until these targets are met.
District administration had sought time until June 10 to resolve the remaining issues. Farmers warned that if the assurances are not fulfilled, farmers will launch a fresh protest at the district Collectorate on June 10.
The issue has gained significance this year as both wheat cultivation and production have increased in the district. According to Megaram Singh, a farmer, wheat area has risen by nearly six percent and overall output is higher than last year. However, they argue that the procurement target fixed by authorities is insufficient to handle the increased production, leaving thousands of farmers worried about the fate of their crop.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More