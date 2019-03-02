Rajasthan event on cow protection today

Toggle Menu
Additional Chief Secretary P K Goyal said this is the first time that cowshed managers and their representatives will be given such a platform.

Two representatives each from the state’s 2,673 registered gaushalas have been invited. (Illustration: Mithun Chakraborty)

The Rajasthan government will organise a state-level convention on gauraksha (cow protection) here on Saturday, officials said.

Two representatives each from the state's 2,673 registered gaushalas have been invited. Their suggestions will be invited, Goyal said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be the chief guest at the day-long event organised at JECC, Sitapura.

