Rajasthan event on cow protection today

The Rajasthan government will organise a state-level convention on gauraksha (cow protection) here on Saturday, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary P K Goyal said this is the first time that cowshed managers and their representatives will be given such a platform. Two representatives each from the state’s 2,673 registered gaushalas have been invited. Their suggestions will be invited, Goyal said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be the chief guest at the day-long event organised at JECC, Sitapura.