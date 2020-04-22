Rajasthan: Essential medical equipment should be made available centrally, says CM

The CM said that the states have put in all their resources to stop spread of the infection and hence the financial condition of most of the states is not good due to heavy revenue deficit following the lockdown. The CM said that the states have put in all their resources to stop spread of the infection and hence the financial condition of most of the states is not good due to heavy revenue deficit following the lockdown.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday told a visiting team from Centre that the central government should purchase testing kits, ventilators and other medical equipment to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

This will help the state governments in purchasing them easily, there will be no competition between the states and they will get kit and equipment which fits the guidelines set by ICMR, the CM said.

The CM made the remarks at a discussion with the five-member team that arrived from the Centre. “I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard during the video conference,” he said, informing them about the failure of Rapid Testing Kits provided by the ICMR.

The Central team is led by Sanjiv Kaushik, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and included Bindu Tewari, Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harshal Salve, Community Medicine from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), NDMA Joint Advisor SK Jena and Devendra S Uikey, Deputy Secretary in Food and Civil Supply Department.

The CM also said that the states have put in all their resources to stop spread of the infection and hence the financial condition of most of the states is not good due to heavy revenue deficit following the lockdown. He said that in such a situation, the central government should announce “a big package to help the states in a form of a grant.”

He said that RBI has increased Wage and Means advance by 60 per cent but it should be made interest-free. Apart from this, the state governments should be granted moratorium for three months on the forthcoming instalments of the outstanding loan. There is also a need to increase the borrowing capacity of the states to 5 per cent from the current 3 per cent. He said that the PM has been requested in this regard through letters and through a video conference.

Gehlot also said that instead of deferring MLA Funds, the state government is planning to spend these funds over the next two years on improving the health services to fight against Covid-19. He said that his government “is making efforts for the betterment of every section and taking all possible steps to help the deprived people, but the states should be given help by Centre without any delay to bring back the economy on track.”

He said while fighting with Covid-19, the state government is focusing on strengthening the basic infrastructure of medical and health sector. Work is being done to increase labs, ICU beds and number of ventilators.

The CM also said that due to lockdown, migrants including Rajasthani labourers are caught in various states and they should get a chance to travel back to their homes. He said that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard on Monday “and he had assured to take positive steps.”

Gehlot said that godowns of Food Corporation of India are full of wheat and the central government should provide wheat to those who do not have a ration card and whose name is not in the National Food Security list, so that nobody has to sleep hungry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.