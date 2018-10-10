Rajasthan elections: What did BJP do for the poor, farmers, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets supporters at Dholpur on Tuesday. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets supporters at Dholpur on Tuesday. PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the latter’s stronghold in Dholpur over the BJP’s economic and agricultural policies. “For four-and-a-half years, Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister and Vasundhara Raje has been your Chief Minister… Just tell me, what did the BJP do for the poor, the farmers…Mujhe ek baat bata do (Tell me just one thing that they did),” he asked at the rally in Dholpur’s Mania, 10 km from the Uttar Pradesh border.

The rally comes just three days after Modi launched the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state from Congress state chief Sachin Pilot’s backyard — Ajmer. Elections in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

Rahul also took out a 160-km roadshow covering Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts in a ‘rath’ and addressed four major rallies along the yatra. He was accompanied by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.

During the rallies, he claimed that Modi had benefited 15-20 top industrialists of the country instead of the farmers. Rahul said that the BJP hesitated in waiving farmers’ debt by saying “in Parliament that Indian economy will be destroyed” if farmer’s debt is waived.

“I went to the Prime Minister’s Office and told him (Modi), you’re the PM of India not of these arabpatis (millionaires). You have waived off lakhs of crores for the richest Indians, please also waive off debts of farmers…but Modi ji has bhai-bhai ka rishta (kinship) with them,” he said.

Targeting BJP over the Rafale fighter jet deal, the Congress chief said that the Prime Minister had “said I don’t want to be a PM, but a chowkidaar (watchman). He didn’t tell you whose chowkidaar… pata chala Anil Ambani ki chowkidaari ho rahi hai (he was keeping a watch for Anil Ambani).”

Addressing a rally at Bari later, he said, “The chowkidaar converted black money of all the thieves of the country into white. Ask yourself, Modi is on television 24 hours a day. There are his posters wherever you see…also in newspapers. Brothers and sisters, a man doesn’t go on TV for free, had it been so, everyone would have gone. You have to give money to be on TV, it takes crores of rupees…to market. And your PM is being marketed by the people whom he is giving crores.”

Rahul also took a dig at the BJP-led Gujarat government over alleged exodus of migrant workers following attacks on them after a rape of a minor girl. “Our youths are being assaulted and made to leave Gujarat. Youths of UP, Rajasthan, MP are being made to leave Gujarat,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App