Rajasthan elections: PM Modi took Rs 30,000 crore from people, gave it to Anil Ambani, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with party leaders in Bikaner. PTI

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal controversy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Prime Minister took Rs 30,000 crore from the people and put it in Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani’s pocket. Rahul also attacked the government over the allegation of rape against a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh and said the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao slogan should be replaced by “Beti Padhao, BJP ke MLA se Beti Bachao”.

Addressing a gathering at the Sankalp Maharally organised by the Congress at Bikaner in poll-bound Rajasthan, Rahul asked, “Lakhs of people have come here, women have come here…I want to ask you, have you received Rs. 15 lakh in your bank account?”

The rally in Bikaner was the last event scheduled during Rahul’s two-day tour of Rajasthan. Speaking on the Rafale deal row, Rahul said the “chowkidar” of the country has taken money from the public and put it in the pocket of Anil Ambani. “Modi Ji had said make me the chowkidar, not the prime minister. The chowkidar has taken away Rs 30,000 crore from the public and has put it in the pocket of Anil Ambani,” he said.

He said the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been making fighter planes for 70 years and if the Rafale contract was awarded to it, thousands of youths would have got jobs. “Modi ji goes to France, tells the president of France that a new contract will be made, cancel the old contract, take the contract away from the government company Hindustan Aeronautical and award the contract to Anil Ambani,” said Rahul, adding that former French president Francois Hollande had said so.

The Congress president said there are non-performing assets to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh crore as a result of the government “giving money to a group of 15-20 people”. He said that when farmers request the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to waive off farm loans, they say it is not possible. “But in the past four-and-a-half years, the Indian government has waived off Rs. 3.5 lakh crore loans of the richest people in India. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi can run away with Rs 35,000 crore, Vijay Mallya can run away with 9,000 crore, Lalit Modi can do business with the son of Rajasthan’s chief minister and give him Rs 10 crore,” Rahul said.

Targeting the government further, Rahul said, “Modi ji had given a very good slogan, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. After he gave the slogan, a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh commits rape. The chief minister of UP tries to shield him…The Prime Minister tries to shield him, doesn’t say a word. Why doesn’t he expel the MLA from the BJP? The real slogan is Beti Padhao aur BJP ke MLA se Beti Bachao.”

Rahul said that it was evident by the “energy of the gathering” that the Congress will come to power in Rajasthan.

The Congress president said the Vasundhara Raje government closed 17,000 schools and people have been forced to depend on private hospitals and schools.

