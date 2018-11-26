Assembly elections highlights: PM Modi mocks Congress’ questioning of surgical strike

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has its own “replies to terrorists” while stating that the Congress party was in power when 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks happened in 2008 and yet was “giving lessons in patriotism”.

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks today, Modi assured justice will be done and perpetrators punished.

The state which goes to poll on December 7 is witnessing a closely fought battle between the two parties, with the ruling BJP fighting anti-incumbency and the Congress hoping to defeat the BJP. Accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party chief Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti today. Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

The results for state assembly polls will be announced on December 11.