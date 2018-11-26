Assembly elections highlights: PM Modi mocks Congress’ questioning of surgical strike

The Prime Minister took on the Congress in a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, saying the party does not know the contribution of tribals in India's freedom struggle.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has its own “replies to terrorists” while stating that the Congress party was in power when 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks happened in 2008 and yet was “giving lessons in patriotism”.
On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks today, Modi assured justice will be done and perpetrators punished.
The state which goes to poll on December 7 is witnessing a closely fought battle between the two parties, with the ruling BJP fighting anti-incumbency and the Congress hoping to defeat the BJP. Accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party chief Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti today. Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.
The results for state assembly polls will be announced on December 11.
PM Modi mocks the Congress for questioning the surgical strike and asking for a proof of the strike
Speaking at an election rally in Kota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in four years of BJP government at the Centre, broadband reached 1 lakh villages, 2.5 to 3 lakh km optical fibre line was laid and 12 crore LPG connections were given.
BJP, Congress anti-Dalit, trying to abolish reservation system: Mayawati
BSP has fielded Navin Pilania as their candidate in Jaipur's Amber constituency. Speaking at an election rally in support of him, BSP supremo Mayawati said that no government at the Centre has accomplished anything remarkable since independence as far as the welfare of the poor, Dalits, religious minorities and tribal people is concerned.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Rafale deal
Speaking at an election rally in Pokhran constituency of Jaisalmer district, Congress President Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi over the Rafale deal. He said that he will not make any promise which cannot be fulfilled. “The bond between you and me should be that of transparency. Many things can be done by truthfulness. Farmers' loan can be waived off and schemes like MGRENGA can be introduced with truthfulness,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for not working towards the development of rural areas during their rule. "Four generations of Congress family ruled this country for 55 years but electricity, water, roads, toilets never reached villages," he said. He added that his government will make sure every Indian has a house by 2022, when the nation would celebrate its 75th Independence Day.
Terrorists were fed biryani by Congress, are now being fed bullets by us: Yogi in Rajasthan
Accusing the Congress party of doing 'divisive politics', UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said terrorism was at its peak during the tenure of the party. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Makrana, Yogi said " terrorists who were fed biryani by Congress are now being fed bullets by us."
I don't make false promises: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan rally
Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi promised farm loan waiver within 10 days if Congress forms government. He had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.
“You are going to make Congress party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state..You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage,” PTI quoted him as saying.
Congress never remembered tribals till Vajpayee became PM: Modi
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Baswara, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress party never remembered tribals until Atal Bihari Vajpayee became PM. It was only after Vajpayee Ji became PM, that a dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs was created, he said.
Tribal community used to demand for a separate ministry, minister&budget. They used to demand for development policies. But Congress wasn't concerned about them. It was only after Vajpayee Ji became PM, that a dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs was created: PM in Banswara pic.twitter.com/NDHfJ73U8h
Congress will waive farmer loans within 10 days if in power: Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the party will waive farmer loans within 10 days if it forms government in Rajasthan. Gandhi on Monday paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan Elections Constituencies List 2018
The election for the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly will be closely contested as the Congress will look to continue the momentum after its recent success in bypolls under the leadership of Sachin Pilot. BJP lost 17 assembly bypolls conducted over the years under the leadership of Vashundhra Raje in the state. Meanwhile, AAP has emerged as a new entrant in the fray. Rajasthan Elections Constituencies List 2018
Whole world shaken by 26/11, but Congress giving lessons in patriotism: PM Modi
Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said the party doubted his government's surgical strikes, conducted in September 2016. But will commandos carry cameras to provide proof, he asked. "The whole world was shaken today (26/11), and Congress back then was giving lessons in patriotism. When the Army carried out surgical strike the country felt proud but the Congress raised questioned on it, demanded video proof," he said.
The whole world was shaken today(26/11), and Congress back then was giving lessons in patriotism.When the Army carried out surgical strike the country felt proud but the Congress raised questions on it, demanded video proof: PM Modi in Bhilwara #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/2TRcweXFZ1
Congress calls Naxals revolutionaries, issues them certificates: PM at poll rally
Launching a scathing attack at the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party calls Naxals revolutionaries and issues them certificates, while the centre has replied to "terrorists and Naxals in our own language."
Congress in power when 26/11 happened: PM Modi
Congress was in power when 26/11 happened but the party questioned our surgical strikes on Pakistan, the Prime Minister said today in a rally in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, adding that the party doubted surgical strikes and demanded proof.
Addressing the rally, Modi said India will never forget the Mumbai terror attack, and neither forget the perpetrators. He assured justice will be done.
The Congress has announced a list of 152 candidates for the upcoming polls. Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur while Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot will fight the elections from Tonk. The BJP has announced its first list of 131 candidates a day after the ruling party released its second list of 31 more candidates.
The election for the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly will be closely contested as the Congress will look to continue the momentum after its recent success in bypolls under the leadership of Sachin Pilot. Congress won the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly seat of Mandalgarh. BJP lost 17 assembly bypolls conducted over the years under the leadership of Vashundhra Raje in the state. Meanwhile, AAP has emerged as a new entrant in the fray after announcing that they will contest the upcoming assembly election in the state. The party recently replaced Kumar Vishwas with Deepak Bajpai as its state in-charge.
