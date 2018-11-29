Rajasthan elections: Congress govt in state will lead to friction with the Centre, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the people of Rajasthan to vote for the BJP as a Congress government in the state would lead to friction with the Centre which will not bode well for the state.

Advertising

Addressing a rally in Nagaur, he said, “Bhaiyo beheno, aap mujhe bataiye, ye Congress waaley, din raat mujhe gaali dete hain, dete hain ke nahi dete hain? Ye sarkaar mano unki banti hai, toh kya karenge?…Dilli se bhirte rahenge na? Toh Rajasthan ka bhala hoga kya? Vasundharaji ki sarkaar hogi, toh ladai jhagde nahi honge, Dilli ka kamal chap engine, aur Rajasthan ka kamal chhap engine dono engine, double engine lag jayenge, Rajasthan kahan se kahan pahunch jayega. (Brothers and sisters, tell me, these Congress people hurl abuses at me day and night. If they form the government, what will they do?… They’ll keep fighting with Delhi, right? [But if] there is Vasundhara government, there will be no fights. The lotus-emblazoned double engines in Delhi and Rajasthan will take Rajasthan to great heights).”

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Some people are such that someone hands them papers and tells them to speak on farmers, so they mug it up. The ones who don’t know whether there is a chana plant or a chana tree, who don’t know the difference between moong and masoor, they are now roaming to teach farming to the country.”

The PM said that a kaamdar (hardworking man) is fighting a naamdar (dynast). “I am not different than you. The life you are leading, I have led that life. Neither were you born with a golden spoon, nor was I. Neither your parents, or grandparents ruled, nor did mine.”

Advertising

“These sorrow and troubles are known by the one who has risen from among you. The ones who are born with a golden spoon don’t know how a thorn pricks when walking barefoot in the farms, we know this museebat (trouble). Brothers and sisters, those who are separated from the land, and who don’t have any relation with the people for four generations, they can’t ever understand your pain, or take it away,” he said.

“Water (scarcity) is the biggest problem in Rajasthan. If people of Rajasthan get water, then they have the ability to raise gold from earth. Tell me, had the Congress governments worked towards bringing water to your farms in the first 10-40 years after Independence, would you have had to face problems? Wouldn’t the job be cheaper? I want to congratulate Vasundhara government for getting water to irrigate 1.5 lakh hectares,” he said.