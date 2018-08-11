Rajasthan Election 2018: Rahul Gandhi launches Congress’ campaign from Jaipur

Gandhi will also address rallies in other parts of the state, which goes to polls at year end. Gandhi will also address rallies in other parts of the state, which goes to polls at year end.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s election campaign in the poll bound Rajasthan, which has remained a BJP bastion, from Jaipur on Saturday. Gandhi will address scores of party workers and leaders from every district at the Ramlila ground, where he will reach in a specially designed bus from Jaipur airport.

“He is coming here to launch the election campaign of the Congress party tomorrow. Gandhi will lead from the front; he will give the message of victory to the party workers and will tell how we are going to campaign in the next three months,” Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said.

He said the Congress workers will give the party president a historical welcome.

“Gandhi is coming to Rajasthan for the first time after becoming the Congress president. It is the city where he was elevated as the vice-president of the Congress party, so this place has a lot of significance for the party,” he said.

He said the BJP was already anxious about losing the elections.

“The BJP has always claimed that Jaipur is a city where it remained strong but we will prove them wrong tomorrow. The BJP is already nervous and making accusations and giving misleading statements,” he told PTI.

Commenting on chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’, Pilot said she began the tour after Congress’s ‘Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav’ programme, under which the party covered 195 out of 200 constituencies.

Gandhi will also address rallies in other parts of the state, which goes to polls at year end.

