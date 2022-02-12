Seven-year-old disabled girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan

Police said that a seven-year-old disabled girl from a Dalit community was raped in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Thursday and that they arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

“The accused, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl, raped her after taking her to a field near her home on the pretext of showing her a cartoon on his mobile phone. The girl has a birth defect in her leg,” Tonk SP Preeti Jain said on Saturday.

Jain said the girl’s brother had seen the man assault his sister and told their parents about it.

“We arrested the accused on Friday. He is a little over eighteen years old. It appears that he has a habit of watching porn videos,” said Jain.

The youth was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.