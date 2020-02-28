Rajasthan: Dalit dies in custody, family alleges murder

Officials said a case of murder has been registered against the SHO and others on the basis of a complaint by Khatik’s family. (File Photo) Officials said a case of murder has been registered against the SHO and others on the basis of a complaint by Khatik’s family. (File Photo)

A 26-year-old Dalit man from Barmer district of Rajasthan died in police custody Thursday. His family members have accused police of murdering him.

SHO of the police station where Jitendra Khatik was kept has been suspended and staff of the police station have been sent to the lines, said officials. Officials said a case of murder has been registered against the SHO and others on the basis of a complaint by Khatik’s family.

“We run a scrap shop. Yesterday, officials from Barmer rural police station took my brother after accusing him of possessing stolen goods. When we went to the police station, Jitu told us to take him home,” said his brother Champalal. He said that when they went to the police station Thursday, they were not allowed to meet Khatik. “We were waiting when police said he is ill and told us to take him to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead,” said Champalal.

“Police murdered my nephew…He was beaten up so badly that he died in the police station,” alleged Khatik’s uncle Manglilal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.