Rajasthan: Cut down costs to deal with fuel prices, says minister Raj Kumar Rinwa

Rajasthan minister Raj Kumar Rinwa on Monday asked people to cut down their expenses to deal with rising fuel prices.

“Ab itna zyada consumption hai… janta ye samajhti nahi ke bhai theek hai… agar crude ka daam barh gya, petrol diesel ka daam badhe to kharcha kum karden woh toh kisi ke samajh me aata nahin. (There is so much consumption… people don’t understand that if prices of crude (oil), petrol and diesel has increased, then they can reduce their expenses. No one gets this),” Rinwa said.

The remarks came on the day when Opposition parties observed a bandh over rising fuel prices.

Rinwa, who holds independent charge of Devasthan department, also said, “Aur deshon ke andar national character hota hai. Rashtra ke liye is cheez ki zarurat ho… uska khapat kum kar dete hain (Other countries have a national character. They reduce the consumption of things for the nation),” Rinwa said.

Reacting to Rinwa’s remarks , state Congress president Sachin Pilot said that it was an “absolutely absurd” statement which shows that the minister is “removed from reality”, and that people will give a befitting reply to the BJP government for such comments during the elections.

