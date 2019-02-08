Rajasthan custodial death: Four cops suspended, 26 shifted to police lines

A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Churu district following which four policemen were suspended and another 26 were shifted to the police lines on Thursday, an official said.

Dinesh, who was detained in a case of theft, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the toilet of Ratangarh police station on Wednesday evening, police said.

“He went to the toilet and committed suicide. One head constable, who is the investigating officer of the case, and three constables were suspended and 26 others staffers of the police station were shifted to police lines,” Churu Superintendent of Police Yad Ram Phansal said on Thursday. No action has been taken against the Station House of Officer as he took charge on Wednesday, Phansal said.

He said further investigation is underway.