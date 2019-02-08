Toggle Menu
Rajasthan custodial death: Four cops suspended, 26 shifted to police lineshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajasthan-custodial-death-four-cops-suspended-26-shifted-to-police-lines-5574617/

Rajasthan custodial death: Four cops suspended, 26 shifted to police lines

Dinesh, who was detained in a case of theft, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the toilet of Ratangarh police station on Wednesday evening, police said.

Dinesh, who was detained in a case of theft, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the toilet of Ratangarh police station on Wednesday evening, police said.
Dinesh, who was detained in a case of theft, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the toilet of Ratangarh police station on Wednesday evening, police said. (Picture for representational purpose)

A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Churu district following which four policemen were suspended and another 26 were shifted to the police lines on Thursday, an official said.

Dinesh, who was detained in a case of theft, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of cloth in the toilet of Ratangarh police station on Wednesday evening, police said.

“He went to the toilet and committed suicide. One head constable, who is the investigating officer of the case, and three constables were suspended and 26 others staffers of the police station were shifted to police lines,” Churu Superintendent of Police Yad Ram Phansal said on Thursday. No action has been taken against the Station House of Officer as he took charge on Wednesday, Phansal said.

He said further investigation is underway.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dinkar Gupta takes charge as Punjab’s new DGP
2 Judge files complaint against Sukhbir Badal, Majithia for trashing commission report on desecrations
3 INX Media case: Want to be approver, Indrani Mukerjea tells court