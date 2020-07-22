Re 1 and apology: Sachin Pilot’s legal notice to Congress MLA for Rs 35-crore offer claim

Pilot has termed the allegations “baseless and vexatious” Pilot has termed the allegations “baseless and vexatious”

Sachin Pilot Wednesday served a legal notice on Congress MLA Girraj Singh for claiming that the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister had offered him Rs 35 crore to switch to the BJP. Pilot has denied the allegation and sought Re 1 and a written apology from the MLA as compensation for “causing immeasurable damage to his goodwill”.

Pilot has accused the MLA of “raking up these allegations in order to obtain political mileage” and has sought a “sum of Rs 1 and to tender a written apology before the press for issuing a false and frivolous allegation within seven days of the receipt of the notice.”

In the letter sent to Singh, Pilot has stated: “It is surprising that you had remained silent for a period of over seven months and suddenly raked up the bunch of lies solely with a purpose to malign (my) impeccable reputation”

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM @SachinPilot serves a legal notice to Congress MLA Girraj Singh who had claimed Pilot offered him Rs 35 crores. Pilot has sought Re 1 and a written apology from the MLA.@IndianExpress#RajasthanPolitics #Rajasthan #GehlotVsPilot pic.twitter.com/qa3VRM0U0S — Hamza Khan (@Hamzwa) July 22, 2020

Congress MLA from Badi, Giriraj Singh Malinga, had earlier alleged that “Sachinji” offered him money to join the BJP, but he refused. Singh had further claimed that efforts to topple the Gehlot government had been on since December last year.

Pilot had termed the allegations “baseless and vexatious”. “I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations. This is being done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC,” he claimed.

Pilot said the claims were an “attempt at defaming me and attacking my credibility”, and to divert attention from “the main issue”.

Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs have been served disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, for defying the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week. The Pilot camp has challenged the move in court.

A day after the Rajasthan High Court “requested” him to defer action against the Congress rebels, Speaker CP Joshi today moved the Supreme Court seeking an immediate hearing of the matter

