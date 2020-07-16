Sachin Pilot camp moves HC, challenges notice seeking MLAs’ disqualification from assembly

Former Congress leader and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot. Former Congress leader and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.

Former Congress leader and Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels have filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging a move to disqualify dissident MLAs from the state assembly. The plea against the disqualification notices sent from the Speaker’s office to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs will be heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma likely at 3 pm today.

On Tuesday, the Congress stripped Pilot of both his posts—as deputy chief minister and state PCC chief—three days after his showdown with CM Gehlot. The party also cracked the whip on Pilot’s loyalists: Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were removed from the state cabinet, and the state presidents of the Youth Congress and Seva Dal were replaced.

The decision was announced after Pilot and his MLAs skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet in the morning — the second in two days — at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur, where the Gehlot camp is keeping Congress and other supporting MLAs. The meetings concluded with CM Gehlot establishing his majority, and with a recommendation to take action against the 19 MLAs.

Following this, the MLAs were sent notices by the Speaker after the Congress complained that they had defied a party whip to attend two CLP meetings.

Sachin Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot for the chief minister’s post after the 2018 assembly polls. In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Earlier on Wednesday, even as the Congress reiterated that the party has not closed its doors on rebel leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday took a jibe at his former deputy, saying that “speaking good English or being handsome is not everything”. Gehlot also accused Pilot, who was the former state Congress president, of being involved in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government.

“Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome is not everything. What do you have in your heart, what commitment do you have, this all is seen,” Gehlot said, without mentioning Pilot by his name.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd